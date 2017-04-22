Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Area school districts offer students chances at real-life work through internships, mentorships
Jeff Himler | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Genevieve Shultz (left), a 17 year old senior at Ligonier Valley High School, goes through an exercise with Pilates instructor Misty Cauthen, owner of Dragonfly Pilates Studio in Murrysville, during her internship on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Shultz is working with Cauthen to prepare for her instructor certification, while also learning about how to develop a brand and create a voice on social media, so that she is prepared to run her own business in the future.
Alex Marsh held Jack steady as Ligonier veterinarian Dr. Constance Matson performed a routine exam on the Labrador-shepherd mix.

For Marsh, 18, of Fairfield, corralling the friendly canine was among the more enjoyable tasks he has performed at Matson's practice during a nine-week internship that ends May 19.

Marsh is one of eight Ligonier Valley seniors taking part in a new program this semester that gives them an early taste of working in a field of their choosing. Students provide their own transportation, each reporting to a non-paying job for at least 15 hours per week after morning classes at the school.

“I never thought I'd ever be a vet,” said the Ligonier Valley High School senior, who plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and pursue a career as a zoologist specializing in reptiles. After his experience with Matson and her staff, he said he may consider veterinary medicine as an alternate profession.

“I'm glad I did the internship. I just like interacting with everybody,” he said.

Internship coordinator Corey Turcheck said the eight seniors, selected in part by academic achievement and teacher recommendations, will earn two credits and grades that will be influenced by feedback from their job supervisors.

“They absolutely love the program,” Turcheck said of employers. “The students have been an asset to the organizations where they've been placed.”

Genevieve Shultz, 17, of Darlington, who plans to pursue a dance degree at the State University of New York at Purchase, is learning the ropes at Murrysville's Dragonfly Pilates. Studio owner and master trainer Misty Lynne Cauthen “got me aligned to prevent injuries” over the past decade while she received dance instruction at Greensburg's Laurel Ballet, Shultz said.

Now, while she helps at the studio, Cauthen provides her with training in anatomy and kinesiology. That knowledge will help as Shultz, going beyond the internship, pursues certification as a Pilates instructor.

Shultz hopes to join a modern dance company. Taking to heart Cauthen's advice, she is preparing for other opportunities, developing a model business plan for a Pilates studio combined with a health-oriented cafe in either Pittsburgh or Boston. “They're both pretty similar, but Boston is a wealthier area,” Shultz said of her market research.

“Dance is so competitive,” said Cauthen, who also majored in the field. “It's helpful to have as many other talents as you can find to get that door open to you.”

Other Ligonier Valley interns have found placements in a local hardware store, candy shop, ceramics plant, dental offices, engineering firm and, for those with an interest in teaching, at district schools.

“Ultimately, I would love to have 50 percent of our seniors doing it,” high school Principal Tim Kantor said of the internships. “As much as we can, we want to get our students out in the community to see how it's like in real life. It's probably just as valuable if they find out what it is they don't like to do.”

Greater Latrobe High School is phasing in a similar non-paying mentorship program, informed by a visit to Souderton Area School District in suburban Philadelphia. Principal Jon Mains hopes about 30 students will complete mentorships of 10 to 15 hours each by the end of the semester.

“This first year, we're building our community relations with employers,” Mains said, including Kennametal, Excela Health and German-based Bayer Corp., which has operations in Robinson. Three students interested in biomedical engineering were placed there through the help of an employee who is a district graduate.

“Next year, our goal is to grow the number of students and have a minimum of 20 hours per mentorship,” Mains said.

Eventually, he said, a mentorship will be standard for all juniors, part of a new Career Pathways philosophy introduced to seventh-graders. The students will complete a career unit in eighth grade, select one of five Career Pathway tracks in ninth grade and participate in job-shadowing in 10th grade.

Ligonier Valley staff modeled their internship program after one that has been offered for the past decade at Franklin Regional School District. Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said about a third of Franklin Regional seniors complete a semester-long internship.

“Our goal is at some point to see that number increase even further,” he said.

As the district has developed relationships with local workplaces, he noted, a few have offered students wages along with experience, and some internships have led to summer jobs or even full-time professions for graduates.

“Most of our (internship) matches are very positive,” Piraino said. “We go in with clear expectations and high expectations for the students.

“We are hoping it takes off across the county and in our region. It's economically critical that our students have those soft skills and hard skills.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

