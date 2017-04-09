Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Educator dedicated heart, time to serving others
Jamie Martines | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Irene (Stromayer) Lavin, 85, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital after a brief illness.

From a career as a teacher and raising two boys to volunteer work in her later years, Mrs. Irene Lavin spent her entire life serving others. And she did it all with style and composure.

“She was just such a woman of grace and charm, and a loving woman, and just so kind,” said her son, Gregory Lavin.

Mrs. Lavin was unstoppable. She was always giving her time and energy to others; and yet, somehow, she was always sharply dressed and never had a hair out of place, her son said.

Born Oct. 3, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Roth) Stromayer.

Mrs. Lavin graduated from Swatara Township High School and the Froelich School of Music, both in Harrisburg. She loved music, and, while living in Harrisburg, she sang in the Harrisburg Symphony Choir, her church choir and played piano at Sunday school.

She graduated from Penn State University in 1953, where she studied education and psychology. During that time, she met her late husband, Eusebio S. “Jay” Lavin. They were married in 1954.

After graduating from Penn State, Mrs. Lavin went on to become one of the first special education teachers in Latrobe, Gregory Lavin said. Her work in this field illustrated her patience, kindness and care for others, he said.

Several years later, she opened the Lawson Heights Kindergarten at her home on Monastery Drive in Lawson Heights. She taught dozens of students in the area — as many as 40 or more each year — for more than 20 years.

Her sons, Gregory and Thomas Lavin, have fond memories of joining the classes when they were just three or four years old.

“I'd sneak down there and play with the other kids,” Thomas Lavin said, recalling the lively atmosphere.

Mrs. Lavin also served as president of both the Holiday Acres Ladies Golf League and the Latrobe Country Club Ladies Golf Association. She was a member of St. Vincent Basilica parish, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Latrobe Civic Club and the Latrobe Women's Club.

Mrs. Lavin volunteered for as long as she was able at the Latrobe Area Hospital Little Shop, only stopping when she was about 75 years old. She and her husband later worked together at the hospital information desk and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

“She was a busy lady,” Gregory Lavin said. “She liked to give.”

When she wasn't teaching, volunteering or taking care of her family, Mrs. Lavin played tennis, bowled and played golf. She loved the beach, taking many family trips to Ocean City, Atlantic City and Myrtle Beach throughout her life.

She also enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge and gin rummy. She kept up her competitive spirit until her passing. Two of her grandchildren, twins Meghan and Todd Lavin, recall playing dominos and board games with the warm and loving woman they called Grammy.

Mrs. Lavin was preceded in death by her husband, Eusebio S. “Jay” Lavin in 2014.

She is survived by two sons, Gregory Lavin and his wife Sibyl of New Freedom, Pa., and Thomas Lavin and his wife Linda of Westminster, Md.; three grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

Friends were received Sunday at the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 or to St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Rd., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.

