Tavern fire closes part of Main Street in West Newton

A West Newton tavern was heavily damaged but no one was injured in a fire early Sunday morning.

The roof of DiMarchi's Tavern, 108 E. Main St., collapsed during the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to locate hot spots after the blaze was extinguished. The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene until shortly after 4 p.m.

Several area fire departments, including West Newton, responded to the call.

“For some reason, I got a lot of extra help from the county today,” West Newton fire Chief Craig Sanner said.

Because of its proximity to the road, PennDOT will check the building to determine whether it needs to be torn down and the extent to which neighboring structures are affected.

The borough shut down Main Street from Water Street to Second Street, and the road was expected to be closed through Monday morning, Sanner said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

