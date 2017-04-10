West Newton's main street reopens after tavern fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Newton's main thoroughfare reopened Monday afternoon after a temporary closure earlier in the day because of safety concerns after a fire there Sunday, said borough street supervisor Randy Shincovich

A block of Main Street was cordoned off after DeMarchi's Tavern was destroyed in the early morning blaze. The sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the bar will remain closed, said Mayor Mary Popovich.

Borough officials decided to reopen the road after determining that the structure's collapse onto the road was unlikely, Popovich said.

The bar sits close to the road, which is heavily traveled by trucks, Shincovich said. Motorists had been detouring onto side streets through the borough.

A PennDOT official said there was no damage to the road.

The tavern's roof collapsed during the fire, which was reported just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The smell of smoke lingered in the town Monday afternoon.