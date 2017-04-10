Jeannette council studies cost-effective garbage collection methods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A fight is brewing over the future of Jeannette providing garbage collection services.

Council will be asked on Wednesday to decide if it wants to seek sealed competitive bids as an initial step to investigate whether it would be more cost effective to continue operating the sanitation department or outsource collection.

Council also will be asked on Wednesday to decide if the city wants to buy a new garbage truck to replace an existing 2008 Peterbilt that has had regular costly repairs.

The sanitation department is budgeted to bring in $955,500 this year, about half of which comes from residential ratepayers.

That figure includes the anticipation of collecting about $110,000 in revenue from delinquent residential garbage bills.

About $951,000 is budgeted for department operations. A contract with unionized sanitation workers is set to expire at the end of this year.

Manager Michael Nestico said the sealed bids will ask how much private haulers would charge to provide various levels of service.

“I'm working on the bid specifications now,” he told council. “You tell them the level of service and then they give you the cost of that.”

Two quotes for a 2018 Peterbilt garbage truck were presented to council. Depending on the size, the cost would be $162,000 or $185,000.

“We're spending $5,000 a month just in repair bills,” said Councilman Ron Smith.

The city has joined a class action lawsuit related to the 2008 trucks, which have engine problems, Nestico said. There is $55,000 budgeted this year for repairs of three garbage trucks.

Mayor Richard Jacobelli questioned whether the continued operation of the department is feasible.

“Can the city actually afford this anymore?” he asked.

A garbage truck purchase was not included in the 2017 budget, but the city has an account holding funds from the sale of its municipal authority, Nestico said.

He suggested that if a truck purchase is authorized from that account, that the expenditure “should be accounted for through the rate structure.”

Councilwoman Robin Mozley requested last month that the city seek information about a new garbage truck.

“We dump money in when we buy properties ... we can seem to find money for that,” she said, referring to a program in which the city is acquiring properties out of the county's tax delinquent repository.

Garbage rates for residential customers were increased at the end of 2015 by $18 and increased the price of city-sold garbage bags to $10 for a roll of 25 bags.

Residents are required to use the bags for refuse or buy a sticker to place on a store-bought bag. The increases compensated for rising costs and employee salaries.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.