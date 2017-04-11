Penn-Trafford takes steps to get all students access to laptops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford school officials will begin taking steps to ensure all students have regular access to a laptop computer next year.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Inglese told board members this week the district will begin moving toward a 1:1 initiative with its Google Chromebooks, starting next year at the high school.

The district now utilizes mobile carts stocked with Chromebooks that are shared among classrooms, thanks to last year's purchase of more than 2,000 of the laptops.

“We've had a year to work with these on the carts and it's worked very well,” Inglese said. “Our plan is to get kids in during the summertime, get them the handbook and get them a firm understanding of what's happening with this process.”

Students will be charged a $30 annual fee for the Chromebooks to cover maintenance and repairs.

Inglese said the district's online content filter will work both in and out of school, as students will be permitted to take the Chromebooks home.

A nearly $1 million technology upgrade package the board approved last May calls for about $237,000 in tech spending for next school year.

Inglese said the district also will move toward more digital textbooks.

“It'll be a gradual process as we go through textbook adoption,” he said.