Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn-Trafford takes steps to get all students access to laptops
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn-Trafford school officials will begin taking steps to ensure all students have regular access to a laptop computer next year.

Assistant Superintendent Scott Inglese told board members this week the district will begin moving toward a 1:1 initiative with its Google Chromebooks, starting next year at the high school.

The district now utilizes mobile carts stocked with Chromebooks that are shared among classrooms, thanks to last year's purchase of more than 2,000 of the laptops.

“We've had a year to work with these on the carts and it's worked very well,” Inglese said. “Our plan is to get kids in during the summertime, get them the handbook and get them a firm understanding of what's happening with this process.”

Students will be charged a $30 annual fee for the Chromebooks to cover maintenance and repairs.

Inglese said the district's online content filter will work both in and out of school, as students will be permitted to take the Chromebooks home.

A nearly $1 million technology upgrade package the board approved last May calls for about $237,000 in tech spending for next school year.

Inglese said the district also will move toward more digital textbooks.

“It'll be a gradual process as we go through textbook adoption,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.