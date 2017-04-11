Norwin School District continues to look for ways to cut $3.3M deficit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin School District officials told more than 100 teachers, students and parents Monday they will not make any decisions this month on furloughing teachers or restructuring programs, but some realignment will be necessary because of a projected $3.3 million budget deficit for the 2017-18 school year.

No programs will be eliminated nor have any particular programs or areas been targeted in its efforts to reduce costs, Superintendent William Kerr told the crowd that gathered at the Norwin Middle School. Kerr emphasized the review of the district's comprehensive strategic review of its operations left “no sacred cows.”

Norwin officials have said five full-time and one part-time teacher have announced intentions to retire or resign. The district will consider offering an early incentive to teachers close to retirement age, if it is financially feasible for the district.

The district has not settled on a particular number of teaching positions it wants to eliminate through retirements, attrition or furloughs, Kerr said. It does plan to evaluate 10 support staff positions, five full-time teaching jobs and one part-time teaching position that will be open because of retirements or resignations, and decide whether to fill the openings by transferring a teacher or just cutting the position. Twenty-one paraprofessional positions will be eliminated.

“There really aren't too many options left in the area of human and financial resources,” Kerr said.

The discussion with the Norwin Education Association over staffing for the upcoming school year will resume on Tuesday, Kerr said.

Paula Giran, association president, said after the meeting administrators have not told the union how the district wants to reduce the teaching staff.

Both sides have been thinking outside the box in order to identify cost-saving measures, Giran said prior to the meeting.

“It is very upsetting to know that courses may be cut,” Giran said.

Robert Perkins, board president, said after the meeting the board does not want to be in a position where it has to restrict participation in programs.

“Our intent is to minimize any effect on students and employees,” Perkins said.

Perkins told some in the audience who favored raising real estate taxes higher than the 2.48 mill maximum set by the state that the board had already decided not to go higher than the tax levy.

Several students pleaded with the school officials not to cut the music or arts programs. The administration has said it will recommend “new instructional delivery models” for high school adaptive physical education, music, art, technological education and world language through internal transfers or furloughs.

Senior ReidAnn Sever told the board many students rely on the arts and music programs. The band, in particular, “is a nationally recognized program.”The district's plans to raise fees of using school buildings and fields came under fire from representatives of sports leagues that use Norwin facilities.

Randal Sydeski, president of the Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association, said his organizations opposes the district's plan to raise athletic facility fees between 700 percent and 1,200 percent, beginning next school year.

Sydeski said he was not certain how it would affect the league's viability.

David Daum, president of the Norwin Basketball Association, said rental fees for the league could jump from $4,000 to $27,000 a season.

The school board may revisit the policy it adopted and raise the rates in phases, Perkins said. The rental rates for buildings and fields have not been raised for several year, Perkins said.

In another cost-cutting move, the district intends to eliminate two custodial positions for a savings of $98,000 in salary and benefits and subcontract maintenance services when possible.

In a move designed to save the district close to $1 million, the board is considering refinancing $23.89 million in debt from a 2007 bond issue to take advantage of the lower interest rates.

Jamie Doyle, managing partner with Public Financial Management Inc., told the board that by refinancing that debt, it could save $993,000 in debt service the 2017-18 school year. But, after one year of savings, the debt payments would return to current levels if it uses that money to cover operating costs.

The board would consider adding debt to pay for capital projects, Perkins said.

The board likely will make a decision at its regular meeting on April 17, Perkins said. If the refinancing is approved in April, Public Financial will return to the board in May with the financial package and the district could complete the financing in mid-June, in time for approving its 2017-18 budget.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.