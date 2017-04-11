Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin School District continues to look for ways to cut $3.3M deficit
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:27 a.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Norwin School District officials told more than 100 teachers, students and parents Monday they will not make any decisions this month on furloughing teachers or restructuring programs, but some realignment will be necessary because of a projected $3.3 million budget deficit for the 2017-18 school year.

No programs will be eliminated nor have any particular programs or areas been targeted in its efforts to reduce costs, Superintendent William Kerr told the crowd that gathered at the Norwin Middle School. Kerr emphasized the review of the district's comprehensive strategic review of its operations left “no sacred cows.”

Norwin officials have said five full-time and one part-time teacher have announced intentions to retire or resign. The district will consider offering an early incentive to teachers close to retirement age, if it is financially feasible for the district.

The district has not settled on a particular number of teaching positions it wants to eliminate through retirements, attrition or furloughs, Kerr said. It does plan to evaluate 10 support staff positions, five full-time teaching jobs and one part-time teaching position that will be open because of retirements or resignations, and decide whether to fill the openings by transferring a teacher or just cutting the position. Twenty-one paraprofessional positions will be eliminated.

“There really aren't too many options left in the area of human and financial resources,” Kerr said.

The discussion with the Norwin Education Association over staffing for the upcoming school year will resume on Tuesday, Kerr said.

Paula Giran, association president, said after the meeting administrators have not told the union how the district wants to reduce the teaching staff.

Both sides have been thinking outside the box in order to identify cost-saving measures, Giran said prior to the meeting.

“It is very upsetting to know that courses may be cut,” Giran said.

Robert Perkins, board president, said after the meeting the board does not want to be in a position where it has to restrict participation in programs.

“Our intent is to minimize any effect on students and employees,” Perkins said.

Perkins told some in the audience who favored raising real estate taxes higher than the 2.48 mill maximum set by the state that the board had already decided not to go higher than the tax levy.

Several students pleaded with the school officials not to cut the music or arts programs. The administration has said it will recommend “new instructional delivery models” for high school adaptive physical education, music, art, technological education and world language through internal transfers or furloughs.

Senior ReidAnn Sever told the board many students rely on the arts and music programs. The band, in particular, “is a nationally recognized program.”The district's plans to raise fees of using school buildings and fields came under fire from representatives of sports leagues that use Norwin facilities.

Randal Sydeski, president of the Norwin Girls Youth Basketball Association, said his organizations opposes the district's plan to raise athletic facility fees between 700 percent and 1,200 percent, beginning next school year.

Sydeski said he was not certain how it would affect the league's viability.

David Daum, president of the Norwin Basketball Association, said rental fees for the league could jump from $4,000 to $27,000 a season.

The school board may revisit the policy it adopted and raise the rates in phases, Perkins said. The rental rates for buildings and fields have not been raised for several year, Perkins said.

In another cost-cutting move, the district intends to eliminate two custodial positions for a savings of $98,000 in salary and benefits and subcontract maintenance services when possible.

In a move designed to save the district close to $1 million, the board is considering refinancing $23.89 million in debt from a 2007 bond issue to take advantage of the lower interest rates.

Jamie Doyle, managing partner with Public Financial Management Inc., told the board that by refinancing that debt, it could save $993,000 in debt service the 2017-18 school year. But, after one year of savings, the debt payments would return to current levels if it uses that money to cover operating costs.

The board would consider adding debt to pay for capital projects, Perkins said.

The board likely will make a decision at its regular meeting on April 17, Perkins said. If the refinancing is approved in April, Public Financial will return to the board in May with the financial package and the district could complete the financing in mid-June, in time for approving its 2017-18 budget.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.