Connellsville woman gets jail time for Mt. Pleasant youth football threats

A Westmoreland County judge on Monday sentenced a Connellsville woman to serve up to nearly two years in jail for her role in making a series of threats that ultimately led to the cancellation of the 2015 Mt. Pleasant youth football season.

Kimberly Ross, 35, pleaded guilty last year to charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment for helping a co-worker write threatening letters to officials with the Mt. Pleasant Area Junior Football League.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Ross serve six to 23 months in jail and pay the football organization $16,000 in restitution for four weeks of games that had to be canceled due to the threats.

“Ms. Ross had no connection with the little league. The victims didn't even know her, but she obviously used bad judgment,” defense attorney Jack Manderino said.

Police said Ross worked as a waitress in a Connellsville restaurant with Joseph Loughner, who enlisted her help to make threats to league officials and a over complaints about the safety concerns for the players.

Officials found 40 bullets — some with the names of league officials written on them — scattered in the parking lot at Hurst Field in Norvelt, where league games were played.

Police were unable to charge anyone in connection with the bullets but said Loughner and Ross wrote the letters sent to league officials. One letter was written on placemat from the restaurant where Ross and Loughner worked, according to Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr.

Loughner , 52, was sentenced this year to serve five years on probation, including four months of house arrest, and to perform 80 hours of community service. He also was ordered to pay $16,000 in restitution to the league.

Barr said Ross' sentence included jail time because she has a criminal record that dates back to 2004 for crimes including theft and drug offenses in Fayette County.

She is in jail awaiting trial on robbery charges related to charges this year in the Connellsville area in an incident where police said she was the getaway driver.