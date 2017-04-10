Hempfield Area to hold meeting for parents of middle school students
Hempfield Area School District will hold an informational meeting for parents of middle school students to discuss upcoming scheduling and programming changes.
These changes are the result of year-long research and discussions conducted by members of the district's Middle School Restructuring Committee, which is comprised of parents, community members, board members, teachers and administrators.
The committee will share research on effective middle school programs and the new vision for the district's middle schools. The session also will include a presentation by education consultant Robert Furman, who specializes in best practices for middle schools and 10- to 14-year-old student development.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Harrold Middle School. The district encourages parents of students entering sixth, seventh and eighth grade in the 2017-18 school year at Harrold, Wendover or West Hempfield middle schools to attend.