Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Classic diner on move to Irwin
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Irwin’s Lamp Theatre has purchased and is attempting to move a 16 foot-wide diner currently located at Station Square shown here, Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Updated 59 minutes ago

An Irwin group snapped up a stainless steel diner from Station Square on Pittsburgh's South Side for a song for its second act as a lounge for patrons of The Lamp Theatre in downtown Irwin.

Getting it there is the hard part.

The vacant, 66-year-old diner that sits in a parking lot at the Station Square shopping complex is scheduled to be loaded onto a trailer by Wednesday and could be moved early next week to a pad-ready site next to the Lamp Theatre on Main Street, said Michael Pochan of The Irwin Project Inc.

The nonprofit group, which raises money for capital projects in Irwin, paid $100 to Station Square owner Forest City Realty Trust for the 1951 DeRaffele diner that had been part of Ritter's Diner in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood.

“We're pretty excited about it,” said John Gdula, president of the theater's board of directors.

But the group still needs PennDOT's approval to move the diner, Pochan said, and that has been a challenge. He said the state has ruled out hauling the 20-ton, 16-foot-wide, 40-foot-long diner along the most direct route — some 28 miles across the Smithfield Street Bridge to the Parkway East and through the Squirrel Hill Tunnels to Route 30 to Irwin.

Getting it out of the city via East Carson Street, which runs beside Station Square and carries Route 837 through the South Side, has been ruled out because the roadway is too narrow, Pochan said.

The likely route will be along a highway north from Pittsburgh, but Pochan said that hasn't been decided. The company hired to transport the diner could not be reached for comment.

Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh, and George Harpster, special hauling permits manager in Harrisburg, said Tuesday their offices haven't received a request for a permit to transport the diner.

Moving a “super load” from Pittsburgh to Westmoreland County requires coordination between the two PennDOT offices as well as the agency's central office in Harrisburg, said Marie Ulery, hauling permit supervisor for PennDOT's District 12 office in Uniontown, which oversees Westmoreland County operations.

The loaded trailer has to be inspected by police before it hits the road, and the wide load will require a state police escort along the highway.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.