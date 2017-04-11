Classic diner on move to Irwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Irwin group snapped up a stainless steel diner from Station Square on Pittsburgh's South Side for a song for its second act as a lounge for patrons of The Lamp Theatre in downtown Irwin.

Getting it there is the hard part.

The vacant, 66-year-old diner that sits in a parking lot at the Station Square shopping complex is scheduled to be loaded onto a trailer by Wednesday and could be moved early next week to a pad-ready site next to the Lamp Theatre on Main Street, said Michael Pochan of The Irwin Project Inc.

The nonprofit group, which raises money for capital projects in Irwin, paid $100 to Station Square owner Forest City Realty Trust for the 1951 DeRaffele diner that had been part of Ritter's Diner in the city's Bloomfield neighborhood.

“We're pretty excited about it,” said John Gdula, president of the theater's board of directors.

But the group still needs PennDOT's approval to move the diner, Pochan said, and that has been a challenge. He said the state has ruled out hauling the 20-ton, 16-foot-wide, 40-foot-long diner along the most direct route — some 28 miles across the Smithfield Street Bridge to the Parkway East and through the Squirrel Hill Tunnels to Route 30 to Irwin.

Getting it out of the city via East Carson Street, which runs beside Station Square and carries Route 837 through the South Side, has been ruled out because the roadway is too narrow, Pochan said.

The likely route will be along a highway north from Pittsburgh, but Pochan said that hasn't been decided. The company hired to transport the diner could not be reached for comment.

Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman in Pittsburgh, and George Harpster, special hauling permits manager in Harrisburg, said Tuesday their offices haven't received a request for a permit to transport the diner.

Moving a “super load” from Pittsburgh to Westmoreland County requires coordination between the two PennDOT offices as well as the agency's central office in Harrisburg, said Marie Ulery, hauling permit supervisor for PennDOT's District 12 office in Uniontown, which oversees Westmoreland County operations.

The loaded trailer has to be inspected by police before it hits the road, and the wide load will require a state police escort along the highway.

