Latrobe mulls medical marijuana regulations

Latrobe is preparing for any potential interest in developing a medical marijuana business in the city by designating zoned areas where such operations might best be located.

City Solicitor Zachary Kansler said a proposed amendment to Latrobe's zoning ordinance would place any business dispensing medical marijuana in a heavy commercial zone.

A business involved in growing or processing the substance would be located in an industrial zone. There would be some additional restrictions proposed for the operations.

“It's not going to be in a building that houses tenants, and it's not going to be within 1,000 feet of any school or day care,” Kansler said.

Council this week agreed to submit the ordinance amendment to city and county planning officials for review, a step that could take up to 45 days. Following a public hearing, Kansler said, the earliest council could act on the amendment would be in June.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.