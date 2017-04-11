Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe to hold opioid vigil
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

Latrobe police Chief James Bumar is calling for local clergy and residents to turn out for an interfaith prayer service and candlelight vigil he's organizing “to bring awareness to the opioid problem.”

The event is set for 6 p.m. June 9 at the B&D Creekside Activity Center, 501 Avenue B, Latrobe.

Bumar said he is planning the service and vigil in response to citizens who ask him what can be done about the epidemic of deaths and other problems associated with drug abuse.

The chief hopes the event will serve as “a starting point to bring to light what a problem it really is and how there is no discrimination in opioid use. It affects everyone.”

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, accidental deaths in the county attributed to drug and alcohol overdoses increased dramatically over the past few years — rising from 87 in 2014, to 126 in 2015, and 174 in 2016.

Of last year's deaths, 142 involved opioids and six occurred in Latrobe.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

