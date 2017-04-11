Indiana County woman forced to drive to ATM and robbed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 73-year-old Indiana County woman told police a man forced her to drive to a bank machine and withdraw $300 before fleeing with the cash.

State police in Indiana are seeking information on the incident that occurred about 10:20 a.m. Sunday on Chestnut Ridge Road in Burrell Township, near Blairsville.

Police said the victim answered a knock on her door and the suspect forced his way inside and threatened to kill her if she did not give him money.

When the robber was told she had no money, police said the robber forced her to drive to an automated teller machine at a nearby S & T Bank and withdraw cash. After withdrawing the cash, the suspect then ordered the woman to drive to a nearby golf course where he fled with the money.

The suspect is described as a black male with stubble on his face, wearing a tan beanie, dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans. The victim said the suspect was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and slender.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 357-1960.