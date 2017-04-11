Investigation continues into fatal bus crash in Derry Twp.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police expect it could take “a few months” to wrap up an investigation and determine whether to file criminal charges against a truck driver involved in a crash this week in Derry Township that killed a school bus driver.

“There's still a lot of work to do. These are lengthy investigations,” State Trooper spokesman Steve Limani said.

Deborah Bopp, 54, of Blairsville, died Monday when her bus was rear-ended by a tri-axle truck driven by Wesley Robert White, 59, of Apollo, state police said. No students were on the bus.

Firefighters pulled White from his truck, which was hauling stone. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. Limani said troopers have not had a chance to interview White about the crash.

State police said Bopp slowed down on Route 22 to pick up Brianna Dunlap, a 17-year-old junior at Derry Area High School, when the truck struck the bus from behind. Police have indicated the truck was traveling too close to the bus.

The state police accident reconstruction team will determine how fast White was driving and whether it was a factor in the crash. Troopers also are inspecting equipment on the truck.

“Then they have to wait for toxicology results (before determining whether to file charges),” Limani said.

Troopers on April 5 ticketed White for speeding on Route 22 in Salem Township, court records show. He was going more than 15 mph over the speed limit while driving a diesel tractor truck, according to a citation filed before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

“We are incredibly saddened by the events of yesterday's accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow employees of Deborah Bopp. We wish to extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences,” said a statement from Bonnie Lantz, safety director at Washington Township-based P&B Transportation Inc. where White is employed. “P&B Transportation is fully cooperating with the Pennsylvania State Police as they conduct their investigation.”

The statement did not address the speeding ticket issued last week. A person who answered the phone at the company's office declined to comment.

According to the citation, White was cited for unlawful activities. It states he was driving 63 mph in a Peterbilt tractor-trailer near the highway's intersection with Croft Road, where the speed limit is 45 mph. The intersection is about 12 miles west of where the fatal crash occurred. The citation states White could be fined $129 if convicted.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records showed a P&B driver — the records don't specify who — was also cited for speeding Feb. 8.

The company had two other crashes in the federal database: one involving a tri-axle dump truck on Route 22 in Monroeville on Aug. 17 and one involving a tractor-trailer in Mission Township, Ill., in May 2015. No one was hurt in either of those crashes.

PennDOT had recorded 40 crashes in the last five years along the stretch of Route 22 where Monday's wreck occurred, though none had been fatal until now, said District 12 safety press officer Jay Ofsanik. More than 20,000 vehicles use that section of road on an average day. The speed limit is 55 mph where the fatal crash occurred.

According to the coroner's report, Bopp had activated the bus's yellow warning flashers as she slowed to pick up the student. The impact ejected Bopp; however, the police investigation showed she was wearing a seat belt, Limani said.

After colliding with the bus, the truck continued west, crashing into a modular home off the north side of the highway.

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home is handling Bopp's funeral arrangements.

Matthew Santoni contributed. Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.