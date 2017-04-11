Crystal meth seized in bust on Unity man's home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police serving a search warrant Monday afternoon confiscated about 2 1⁄ 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from a Unity Township home, according to investigators.

Authorities believe George Kenneth Wurthman, 57, was dealing the drug.

“It's probably the biggest (bust) not only in Westmoreland County, but in Western PA,” said county Detective Tony Marcocci, who worked with state police to make the arrest. “We don't see crystal meth too much.”

Marcocci estimated that 2 1⁄ 2 pounds of the drug is valued at about $40,000.

Investigators searched Wurthman's home at 4 p.m. and found two guns that had been reported stolen, crystal meth and $1,400 in a safe, a digital scale and bagging material, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by Trooper Paul Detruf.

“He was definitely dealing it in our area,” Marcocci said.

Crystal meth isn't manufactured locally.

“This stuff is brought in from out of state, typically the West Coast,” Marcocci said.

Wurthman is charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and drug possession. He was arraigned Monday night and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 24.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.