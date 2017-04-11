Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jeannette wrestling program to join up with Hempfield

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Justin Cramer wrestles Keystone Oaks' Luke Garda in the 182-lb bout during the WPIAL Class AA section wrestling tournament at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, Pa. on Friday Feb. 17, 2017.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Jeannette’s Gio Vonne Sanders scores in the last few seconds to beat Mt. Pleasant’s Austin Mears in their 145-pound championship bout during the WPIAL Class AA Individual Wrestling Championships at South Fayette High School on Feb. 21, 2015 in South Fayette. Sanders won a 6-3 decision.

Updated 19 minutes ago

High school varsity and middle school wrestlers in Jeannette will begin competing under Hempfield Area High School next school year, district officials said Tuesday.

The team has had few members for the last few years, according to business manager Paul Sroka. There were three wrestlers on the middle school team.

“We're filling five spots, six at the best” on the varsity team, he said. “We were forfeiting half of our matches.”

The district already has a similar cooperation agreement with Hempfield for the track team, which also saw low participation numbers, Sroka said. The wrestling move will save about $10,000. Jeannette will pay Hempfield a $75-per-student participation fee, Sroka said.

“That is the only varsity sport that has been eliminated,” he said.

The middle school football program is set to end after three area school districts declined to enter a cooperation agreement with Jeannette. That team had 12 players last season, Sroka said. That move also will save about $10,000.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.