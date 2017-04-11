Jeannette wrestling program to join up with Hempfield

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High school varsity and middle school wrestlers in Jeannette will begin competing under Hempfield Area High School next school year, district officials said Tuesday.

The team has had few members for the last few years, according to business manager Paul Sroka. There were three wrestlers on the middle school team.

“We're filling five spots, six at the best” on the varsity team, he said. “We were forfeiting half of our matches.”

The district already has a similar cooperation agreement with Hempfield for the track team, which also saw low participation numbers, Sroka said. The wrestling move will save about $10,000. Jeannette will pay Hempfield a $75-per-student participation fee, Sroka said.

“That is the only varsity sport that has been eliminated,” he said.

The middle school football program is set to end after three area school districts declined to enter a cooperation agreement with Jeannette. That team had 12 players last season, Sroka said. That move also will save about $10,000.