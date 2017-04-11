Woman stole shrimp, bacon from Youngwood store, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police are looking for a woman who stole shrimp and bacon from a Youngwood grocery store.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the woman, who took four large bags of shrimp and a package of bacon from Shop ‘n Save at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police said it is the third time she has stolen the same items from the store along Route 119. Police did not provide a value of the food.

The suspect is a white woman wearing glasses in her 20s or 30s. She was wearing black pants, a pink hooded zip-up jacket or sweatshirt, white shoes and a white T-shirt.

She left in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Dodge Neon.

Anyone with information about her identity is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Trooper Stephen Limani said cigarettes and lottery tickets typically are the top items stolen from grocery stores. After that, expensive meats are the most common targets, he said.

The same store was victimized by a ham thief on March 30. Surveillance footage shows a man filling a shopping cart with $450 worth of hams and leaving the store without paying.