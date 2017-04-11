Letters show North Huntingdon veteran's endless devotion to his wife

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He left flowers at her grave daily, went to Mass and recited the rosary. On Sundays, he sang in the choir. On Wednesdays, he shared his homemade Polish bread at rehearsal.

And for 12 years, Stanley Mroz sat alone each day and quietly penned a letter to Barbara Mroz, his late wife of 53 years.

“Everything in those letters dealt with his commitment to her and his pride and involvement with his family,” said the couple's son, Ken Mroz. “The fact that he would physically undertake to do this every day was a pretty good indication of his commitment to her and his family.”

Stanley A. “Stush” Mroz of North Huntingdon died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. He was 84.

He was born in Braddock on March 5, 1933, to Konstanty and Stephanie Mroz and was one of seven children. He grew to be a talented athlete, an avid outdoorsman and hunter, an Army veteran who served during the Korean War, a career U.S. Steel employee, a faithful Catholic and a devoted family man.

It was the last two traits especially that defined Mr. Mroz's life, family and friends said. Those traits, coupled with his work ethic and humility, inspired those around him.

“He taught us the value of loving others and, more importantly, the value of being loved,” his son said.

In 1950, Mr. Mroz graduated from Braddock High School — he excelled as a basketball player and dated his future wife — before he was drafted into the Army.

The couple raised Ken and his brother, Rick, in North Huntingdon. The brothers remember their father never missing a day of work at U.S. Steel, even going in while running a 100-degree fever. Such commitment undoubtedly helped him move up in the company. He started as an instrument repairman at Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock. He retired as a manager.

The Mroz brothers remember their father's love for sports, which passed to them and their children.

Mr. Mroz and his wife, avid travelers, always found a way to attend their grandsons' games, whether local Little League contests or college football games at Harvard, Yale or Princeton.

Mr. Mroz's prowess as a traveler and physical toughness — he used to let his grandsons punch his abs and do pull-ups while hanging from his biceps — served him well when health problems almost kept him from attending his grandson Jeff's wedding.

Illness would not keep Mr. Mroz from a key family event. Even though he was deathly afraid of flying and “claustrophobic beyond belief,” he boarded a plane and made it to his grandson's special day. He smiled and danced late into the night, Jeff Mroz said in an email.

Barbara Mroz long battled pancreatic cancer. Until the end, Mr. Mroz worked tirelessly to keep his wife in their home and out of hospice or a hospital, Rick Mroz said.

“They prayed for as much time together as they possibly could,” he said.

No one knew about Mr. Mroz's daily writing habit after his wife's death in 2005 until Sunday, when family members returned to his home to pick up funeral clothes.

There, surrounded by framed family pictures, were more than 4,000 handwritten letters.

On Tuesday, Rick and Ken hadn't decided what to do with the notes, or whether it was even appropriate to read such profoundly personal reflections of a broken heart.

Barbara's Mroz's death crushed her husband, Jeff Mroz said.

“I recall at the funeral home, before they closed the casket, seeing him standing there alone, looking at his wife for the last time. The two of them had a bond that was stronger than his handshake, abs or biceps combined,” he said. “And when she left us, a big part of him did as well.”

Mr. Mroz is survived by his sons, Ken Mroz of Greensburg; and Rick Mroz of North Huntingdon; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles.

Memorials can be made to Greensburg Central Catholic High School, 911 Armory Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.