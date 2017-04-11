Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Allegheny Health Network to open Greensburg outpatient center
Ben Schmitt | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Allegheny Health Network plans to open a 23,000-square-foot outpatient center in Greensburg this summer, near Westmoreland Mall.

The facility will offer primary care, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, esophageal and lung disease treatment, cardiology, colon and rectal surgery and bariatric surgery.

In September, an endoscopy center for gastrointestinal procedures is scheduled to open within the facility.

“Our new services in Westmoreland County reflect the commitment AHN and Highmark Health have made to provide patients with convenient access to high-quality, cost-effective health care services,” Dr. Tony Farah, AHN's chief medical officer, said in a statement Tuesday. “We believe keeping care in the community whenever possible is essential to offering a high-value, patient-centered model of care, so we are investing in programs that will allow more of our patients to get the right care in the right settings close to home.”

The facility, adjacent to Pool City on Nature Park Road, also will provide physical and occupational therapy services, a lab for blood draws, a radiography room for X-ray imaging, and an onsite mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service, according to a news release.

Doctors will start seeing patients at the new AHN facility in early June.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

