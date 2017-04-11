Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Bishop to lead Catholics in Greensburg Diocese during Easter triduum

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 1:42 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Bishop Edward C. Malesic will lead Catholics in the Diocese of Greensburg in observing the three holiest days of the Christian calendar, the Easter triduum.Malesic will celebrate the Chrism Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg. At the Mass, the bishop will consecrate the holy oil that is used for sacramental purposes throughout the year and will lead all the priests in the renewal of their ordination vows.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Malesic will preside at the liturgy that commemorates the passion and death of Jesus. Good Friday is the only day on the church calendar when Mass is not celebrated.

The Easter Vigil Mass will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mass begins with the lighting of the Easter fire in the plaza in front of the cathedral.

More than 130 catechumens – new members – will be received into the Catholic Church at Easter Vigil Masses in parishes throughout the four-county diocese.

