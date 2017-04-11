Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn family charged with endangering young girl, who took codeine
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

Penn Township police charged a local family with child endangerment after officers said parents left their young daughter with a grandmother who has dementia, and the girl ingested a dangerous dose of codeine.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday with District Judge Helen M. Kistler, police and medics responded Dec. 15 to a residence on Meadowbrook Road for a call reporting a girl was unconscious and having trouble breathing. Court staff redacted the girl's name and age from the complaint.

Police said James Nock, 45, and Marilyn Gracey, 28, had left their daughter in the care of Carolyn Gracey, 69, while they took their 2-year-old son upstairs to bed. After about 45 minutes, Carolyn Gracey carried the girl upstairs, saying she was having difficulty breathing and turning blue, the complaint said.

Marilyn Gracey told police she had to assist her mother after she suffered a stroke and had dementia. Carolyn Gracey had gotten a prescription for codeine a few months before the incident, and an investigator said he found pill bottles on the floor of her bedroom that the children had access to. The girl tested positive for codeine at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, the complaint said.

All three adults are charged by summons with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 9; court records do not yet list attorneys for the defendants.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

