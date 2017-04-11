Knife charges dismissed for Hempfield man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield man in jail awaiting trial in eight separate cases for obstructing traffic on county roads while riding his bicycle won a second court victory on charges he tried to take a knife into a court office.

Westmoreland County Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. on Tuesday dismissed a case filed in September against David Smith, 57. County park police charged him with possession of a weapon in a court facility and disorderly conduct. Officers found a double-sided knife in Smith's backpack as he went through security at the courthouse in Greensburg on Sept. 9.

McCormick determined the charges could not stand because the knife was not automatic and didn't contain a spring mechanism and because prosecutors did not offer evidence that the knife served no common lawful purpose.

The judge also ruled that Smith's placing the knife in a backpack that was scanned by an X-ray machine at the courthouse front entrance did not constitute disorderly conduct.

“Because Mr. Smith committed no crime by placing a knife in his backpack, its seizure ... did not create a physically offensive condition. Moreover, there is not evidence that the seizure of Mr. Smith's knife caused public unruliness, unseemly noise or disturbance of the public peace,” the judge wrote in his order.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.