Judge upholds verdict, sentence in Murrysville bar stabbing case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An aggravated assault conviction against a Delmont man for stabbing another man in the neck during a bar fight in Murrysville three years ago will stand, a county judge ruled Tuesday.

Ryan Paul, 28, is serving seven to 20 years in prison for the April 2014 attack in which Matthew Gardone, 33, of Delmont was stabbed.

Paul appealed the verdict and his sentence, claiming the jury verdict did not support the evidence presented at trial.

Paul also is serving a concurrent five-to-10-year prison term for selling heroin used in the February 2014 fatal overdose of Joshua Perne, 24, in a Delmont apartment he shared with his girlfriend.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway ruled sufficient evidence was presented against Paul during his trial in 2015 to affirm the assault conviction related to the Gardone stabbing, noting that witnesses testified Paul attacked Gardone, whom he had never met, outside of the Hot Rod Lounge in Murrysville.

The judge also denied Paul's contention that she abused her discretion in imposing the lengthy prison sentence.