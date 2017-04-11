Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

S. Huntingdon woman gets probation for teen booze party
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

A South Huntingdon woman was sentenced Tuesday to serve two years on probation for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy during a party at her home two years ago.

Sherry Lee, 48, pleaded guilty in December to charges of indecent assault, corruption of a minor and furnishing alcohol to juveniles. Prosecutors dismissed more serious charges of sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Defense attorney Allen Roth said Lee has maintained since her arrest that she did not have sex with the teen.

“She wasn't denying the minor things that were going on. There really wasn't an explanation for it, and who knows what really happened,” Roth said.

Police said Lee picked up the teen and two friends after a high school football game in September 2015 and drove them to her Second Street home in the village of Wyano.

Police said Lee gave the teens vodka and beer and later undressed the 15-year-old and had sex with him.

In court on Tuesday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani imposed the terms of a negotiated plea bargain in which Lee was sentenced to serve probation and to register with the state police as a sex offender for the next 15 years.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Hopson said the victim and his family approved the plea bargain and sentence.

