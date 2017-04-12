Greensburg rally planned against Trump administration proposals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The group behind “Mondays with Murphy” events in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties plans to rally this week in downtown Greensburg in support of federal “safety net” programs.

“We're trying to draw attention to what's going on with the budget, how it's destroying the safety net that our nation has built,” said organizer Susan Pardus, of Hempfield Township.

The rally is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

In addition to placards and posters, the group plans a visual demonstration with silhouettes of children being held above a net, Pardus said.

“They're the most vulnerable to everything that's going on,” she said.

Part of what the group is against is a proposal by President Trump's administration to gut two programs that target children's exposure to lead-based paint, Pardus said.

A budget proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency included eliminating a grant program to remove lead-based paint from older houses and a program that requires professional remodelers to take safety training on handling lead-based paints.

“That's just one example, there are many examples,” Pardus said.

A posting for the rally this week on ActionNetwork.org also highlighted the importance of Medicaid and how any cuts could hurt communities.

The frequent “Mondays with Murphy” protests outside offices for U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in Hempfield and Mt. Lebanon are designed, the group says, to get the Upper St. Clair Republican to hold town hall meetings with voters.