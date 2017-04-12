Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg rally planned against Trump administration proposals
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Susan Pardus , holds a sign on Monday, March 6, 2017, as she and a group of constituents gather outside of U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy's Greensburg office, which is located in Hempfield Township. The group holds 'Mondays With Murphy' events and want the congressman to hold a public town hall meeting.

Updated 50 minutes ago

The group behind “Mondays with Murphy” events in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties plans to rally this week in downtown Greensburg in support of federal “safety net” programs.

“We're trying to draw attention to what's going on with the budget, how it's destroying the safety net that our nation has built,” said organizer Susan Pardus, of Hempfield Township.

The rally is planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

In addition to placards and posters, the group plans a visual demonstration with silhouettes of children being held above a net, Pardus said.

“They're the most vulnerable to everything that's going on,” she said.

Part of what the group is against is a proposal by President Trump's administration to gut two programs that target children's exposure to lead-based paint, Pardus said.

A budget proposal from the Environmental Protection Agency included eliminating a grant program to remove lead-based paint from older houses and a program that requires professional remodelers to take safety training on handling lead-based paints.

“That's just one example, there are many examples,” Pardus said.

A posting for the rally this week on ActionNetwork.org also highlighted the importance of Medicaid and how any cuts could hurt communities.

The frequent “Mondays with Murphy” protests outside offices for U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy in Hempfield and Mt. Lebanon are designed, the group says, to get the Upper St. Clair Republican to hold town hall meetings with voters.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.