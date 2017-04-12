Delmont officials take step toward $30K in fixes to Shields Farm log cabin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont officials are taking a hesitant first step toward repairing and restoring the log cabin on the Shields Farm property.

Council President Andy Shissler said about five of the logs that make up the cabin need to be replaced.

“The quote we got was $30,000,” Shissler said. “That means if we do it, it would have to be put out to bid.”

The cabin was last repaired in 1998.

The borough's Shields Farm account has about $36,000 in it. Councilwoman Becky Matesevac, who cast the lone vote against preparing bid specifications, questioned whether the project would be worth the cost.

“Do you want to drain almost all of that account just to fix this cabin?” she asked.

Councilman David Piper said preserving the borough's history is important.

“We've lost enough in this community,” he said. “It would be an injustice to let that cabin just fall to the ground.”

Piper said he plans to look into potential grant funding to help supplement the cost of the work, if council opts to move forward with repairs.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.