Westmoreland

Four teenage girls cited for escape after fleeing Derry group home
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 5:15 a.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Four teenage girls were cited to Westmoreland County Juvenile Court for escape this week after fleeing an Adelphoi Village group home in Derry Township.

State police in Greensburg said the four teenagers — two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — escaped from the Marker House on the 100 block of Marcia Street about 9 p.m. Monday.

The runaways were found about an hour later, police said.

Adelphoi Village, based in Latrobe, operates three group homes in the Latrobe area and another in Connellsville for youths who are court-adjudicated or placed there by the children and youth services agencies in their home counties.

The incident occurred at the same time a 14-year-old girl at the same group home became unruly and got into an altercation with two staff members at the facility. The 14-year-old will be cited to juvenile court with harassment, police said. Neither worker required medical treatment, police said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

