Westmoreland

Beaufort to run for Ligonier Twp. supervisor

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

Ligonier Township official John Beaufort, 67, announced he is running for one of two open seats on the township board of supervisors in this year's municipal election.

A Republican, lifelong township resident and father of three, he has been a member of Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 in Waterford for more than 40 years and has served as the township's emergency management director for almost two decades. A member of the former Waterford Waterworks Board, he now serves as secretary-treasurer of the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority.

For more than 20 years he has offered plumbing, heating and construction services through his township-based business, Beaufort Services. He has been involved with multi-million dollar projects and has interacted with municipalities, government agencies and concerned citizens.

Beaufort said the township faces “critical decisions” concerning control of water resources, sewage expansion, police and emergency services, zoning and a proposed joint comprehensive plan that will serve as a guide for the township and neighboring Ligonier Borough.

Describing himself as a “conservationist by nature,” he stated, “I truly believe that there needs to be a balance along with future development to maintain a strong economy for the future of the township. ... Careful planning is essential.”

