Latrobe high school senior charged with raping fellow student in auditorium

A Ligonier Township man was arrested Wednesday on state police accusations that he sexually assaulted a female Greater Latrobe High School student in the building auditorium while other people were in the room.

The alleged victim told police she met Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, in the auditorium in October at his request. She declined his alleged sexual advances, but Carroll allegedly pulled off her skirt as they laid down between the seats in the Unity Township auditorium and had sex with her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

“She said there were other people in the auditorium on the stage and she was crying, but no one heard her,” Trooper John Benyon III wrote in the complaint.

Carroll surrendered Wednesday on statutory sexual assault and terroristic threats and was freed on unsecured bond. Attorney Michael Ferguson indicated during a brief hearing that Carroll no longer attends the school and is finishing his graduation requirements online. Ferguson said afterward that Carroll has been cooperating with state police.

“It's been very difficult ... for Nick,” Ferguson said. “Nick is both a very good kid, but he has struggled mightily with this situation.”

School district officials could not be reached Wednesday.

Police learned of the alleged assault after Carroll called a crisis hotline on Feb. 11, according to the affidavit. Police obtained a report of the 64-minute phone call through a search warrant.

Police said that in the call, Carroll threatened to kill himself, the girl and others at school.

“He has no access to guns and has no plans to buy one, but he did talk about the possibility of wanting to take a gun to school and kill her and everyone else out of anger,” Benyon wrote in the complaint based on a report from the crisis line. “He said if (the victim) does tell everyone he raped her, ‘if she does that to me, the price is her life.' ”

Police said numerous juveniles were interviewed and confirmed the alleged assault. Police did not specify the date or time of the incident.

A condition of Carroll's bond is that he have no contact with the alleged victim or the school. A May 15 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.