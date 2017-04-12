Franklin Regional mulls max tax hike for 2017-18 budget

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of Franklin Regional's finance committee plan to ask the school board to raise taxes by the maximum allowed under state law the district seeks ways to reduce a projected $1.2 million deficit in its 2017-18 budget.

Some minor changes — $180,000 less than expected in insurance costs, $35,000 less than expected in fuel costs — made a dent in the deficit unveiled in late March. Other numbers, including federal and state fund allocations, have not been finalized.

But in order to pay the district's annually increasing share of retirement pensions — it comprises nearly half of next year's increased spending — finance director Jon Perry recommended the tax hike.

“At this point, we're recommending increasing to the state's maximum Act I index, which for us is 2.63 mills,” Perry said at this week's finance committee meeting.

Since 2003, the district has raised property taxes every year except 2013-14, typically by an amount less than the maximum allowed. In that 14-year span, the millage rate increased from 70.57 to the current 90.99.

A mill is expected to generate $350,000 next year, with a maximum tax increase projected to bring in an additional $920,500. The cost to the average taxpayer would be about $90, Perry estimated.

“The biggest piece of the puzzle is still the state budget allocation, and I doubt we'll even have that on June 19, when we'll be adopting the final budget,” he told finance committee members.

The school board meets next at 7:30 p.m. April 17 at the Murrysville municipal building on Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.