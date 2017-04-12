Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Longtime Irwin Borough manager to retire
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

After 31 years working for Irwin Borough, the last 20 as its manager, Mary Benko plans to retire from public employment.

It was with regret that Irwin Council members Wednesday said they would accept Benko's resignation, which will be effective Sept. 1.

Benko said she wants to retire.

Prior to becoming borough manager, Benko of Irwin worked 11 years as borough secretary.

“I'm really sorry to see you go. Thank you for your service,” said John Cassandro, borough council president.

Council authorized Benko to advertise for a new borough manager, with resumes being accepted until May 31. Council did not say whether the borough will place a residency requirement on the next manager.

Cassandro said a committee of council members will review the resumes.

After accepting Benko's resignation, council raised the pay of the assistant manager, Valerie Morton, to $35,000, from $32,000.

When Morton was hired Dec. 14, 2016, she was replacing a secretary, Connie Serman, who was retiring.

In other business, council gave Chief Roger Pivirotto permission to reach an agreement with Antonelli Event Center at Colony Drive, Irwin, to provide extra duty police service for the facility, under terms of a contract written by the solicitor, Zachary Kansler. The agreement requires Antonelli's to indemnify the borough against any liability that may result from having Irwin officers serve as private security.

Antonelli's asked the borough several months ago for the extra duty police service, for which the business would pay.

Pivirotto was authorized to enter into similar agreements with other businesses or organizations, with council's approval.

The borough will not provide such extra duty police service to bars and taverns, Councilman Robert Dittman said.

In another police matter, council approved hiring Cole Ward of North Huntingdon as a part-time police officer.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

