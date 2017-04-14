Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Vacant lot near Offutt Field will be turned into entryway
Jacob Tierney | Friday, April 14, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lot sits empty next to the commercial building at 212 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. The lot is owned by the Greensburg Salem School district, who have plans to turn it into an entrance for Offut Field.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A lot sits empty next to the commercial building at 212 East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg, on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. The lot is owned by the Greensburg Salem School district, who have plans to turn it into an entrance for Offut Field.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Greensburg Salem school officials have decided it's better late than never to turn a vacant lot near Offutt Field into a proper entryway for the athletic complex — 100 years after acquiring the small parcel property for that purpose.

Discussion about the lot was renewed last month when Greensburg developers John and Melanie Harris offered to buy or lease the property to create a parking lot for their adjoining building. Some school board members said at the time they would consider the offer but have since come to a decision, said board President Ron Mellinger.

“We are no longer entertaining any offers for lease or purchase,” he said.

Jane Offutt, granddaughter of field namesake James Offutt, contacted board members and asked them to reconsider. The retired schoolteacher from Pittsburgh started researching the field several years ago to learn more about her family history.

“I knew the field was named after my grandfather, but I didn't know why,” she said.

There's a lot of misinformation about Offutt Field, she said. Many people think it was named after a military veteran.

James Offutt was a school board member and football fan, a mentor to players and a financial patron to the team, his granddaughter said. As a contractor, he helped build three schools for the Greensburg Salem School District. He also was a cofounder of the organization now known as the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce.

When he died in 1928, the field was named in his honor.

Before that it was simply called Athletic Field. It got its start as a baseball field in the 1880s, Jane Offutt found.

The school district bought the field in 1916. The purchase included the small, adjacent lot.

“Their intention for that strip of land was to be an entryway, so here it is 100 years later and that's never materialized,” Offutt said.

That will change soon, according to Mellinger. Thanks in part to the appeals of Jane Offutt and district athletic director Lynn Jobe, creating a new entrance to the storied field has once again become a priority.

“We're going to establish a walkway there with green space,” Mellinger said. “We're going to come up with a design. It's going to be done.”

Similar proposals have been made numerous times over the years, but they've fallen to the wayside for various reasons, he said.

“Eight years ago, we had a design, and we never went through with it because of finance,” he said. “We're going to get it done here within a year.”

Details haven't been finalized, but the athletic department will organize a fundraising campaign for the project, Mellinger said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

