Jeannette high school briefly evacuated after bomb threat in note

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette Senior High School was evacuated this morning and students were dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was found on a note left in a restroom, according to police.

The note was found at about 9:45 a.m. with a bomb threat for the high school for 1 p.m., Superintendent Matthew Hutcheson said in a statement.

“Although it is believed that this is not a credible threat, we took every precaution and notified the police to request a sweep of the building,” Hutcheson said. “I chose to evacuate all students from the area given that there were issues with the phones and Internet limiting the communication within the building at that time.”

The communications problem was an issue with Comcast, he said.

Students were kept in their classrooms then released to their buses or to leave the building. All staff were released as well so that the building could be checked by the Jeannette Police Department's K-9 units, Hutcheson said.

Police found no devices and the building was cleared at 12:20 p.m.

The Jeannette Police Department is investigating.

“The district views these actions as serious and will be pursuing all legal and disciplinary actions against the perpetrators,” Hutcheson said.

and will be pursuing all legal and disciplinary actions against the perpetrators,” Hutcheson said.