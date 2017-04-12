Youngwood ham theft suspect charged by state police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg believe they've collared Westmoreland County's ham thief.

Shawn M. Prince, 20, of Connellsville, was charged this week with retail theft for loading eight hams valued at nearly $450 into a cart at the Shop ‘n Save along Route 119 in Youngwood and leaving without paying on March 27.

The theft occurred at 6:15 p.m., typically a busy period at the store, police said.

A break in the case came less than a week later after the store gave security video of the suspect to state police, who in turn released photographs to news outlets. Shortly after the media posted the images on websites and social media, phone calls identifying Prince as the suspect started coming into the Greensburg barracks, Himes reported in the affidavit.

Friends of Prince told Himes that he was “bragging about stealing the hams,” and a relative of Prince's girlfriend called police and “positively” identified Prince, Himes said.

Attempts to reach Prince for comment were unsuccessful. His preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Youngwood District Judge Tony Bompiani.

State police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani said images posted on media websites has become a powerful tool for law enforcement.

“It works fabulous for us. ... I think we've solved at least 12 cases this year with the assist of the news media,” Limani said.

The tally soon could reach 13, he said. State police received multiple tips after images were released Tuesday of a woman who stole four large bags shrimp and a package of bacon from the same Youngwood grocery store over the weekend. Investigators believe it's the third time the woman stole from the store.

Troopers sometimes start receiving tips in as little as 10 minutes after news outlets report photos or videos released by state police, Limani said.

He said he believes the public is eager to help because they are tired of higher prices and insurance rates as a result of retail theft.

“People are fed up with people stealing things, whether it's from them personally or from places within their communities,” Limani said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.