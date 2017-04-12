Derry man to stand trial for fatal car crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The defense attorney for a Derry Township man accused in an October fatal crash questioned the accuracy of a speed-tracking device in the car he was driving.

“Even if Mr. (Samuel) Grace was going 70 mph, that is no evidence of gross negligence or recklessness,” attorney Ronald Chicka argued Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for his client.

District Judge Mark Bilik ordered that Grace, 20, stand trial on all charges, including homicide by vehicle. Blairsville resident Harriet Malloy, 71, died from injuries she sustained in the crash. Her passenger, a then-9-month-old great grandchild, was not injured in the Oct. 17 crash on Route 982.

Troopers testified that Grace was traveling south around a curve when his car crossed the center line and hit Malloy's car. The speed limit in that section is 40 mph, police said. It had just stopped raining, Trooper Adam Zinn testified.

An investigation showed that Grace was traveling between 70 and 76 mph just before the crash, according to Trooper Bradley Poole.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda argued that Grace wasn't traveling at an “appropriate speed.”

“Thirty miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit on wet roadways ... that's sufficient ... evidence of recklessness,” Powanda said.

Grace is charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless endangerment and summary vehicle code violations. He remains free on $10,000 unsecured bond.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.