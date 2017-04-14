Jeannette officials to seek bids on privatizing garbage collection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The costs of outsourcing garbage collection in Jeannette should be known this summer. But whether city officials ultimately decide to take that route remains to be seen.

Manager Michael Nestico is preparing to send bid documents to area private hauling services and hopes to receive responses in late June about what they would charge for varying levels of service. Council unanimously authorized the move this week.

The city's sanitation department is budgeted to bring in $955,500 this year, about half of which comes from residential ratepayers. That figure includes the anticipation of collecting about $110,000 in revenue from delinquent residential garbage bills.

About $951,000 is budgeted for department operations. A contract with six unionized sanitation workers is set to expire at the end of the year. Current residential garbage rates are $15 monthly. Trash must be placed in city-sold garbage bags, which cost $10 per roll of 25 bags.

Commercial rates range from $28 to $59 for large trash bins and $20 to $62 based on the number of garbage bags.

The Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System has agreed to assist the city with an examination of the impact outsourcing would have on the pension plan, Nestico said. Minimum pension contributions to the department's plan are budgeted at $94,000 for 2017.

“By having a sanitation department, the city is putting six more people through a pension plan in a city that has obvious financial difficulties,” he said.

He also is examining workers compensation rates.

“More information is good,” said Councilwoman Robin Mozley, who has been a proponent of purchasing a new garbage truck to replace the current one, which regularly needs costly repairs. “I want to look at all the options.”

Neither the city foreman nor the department's union steward could be reached for comment.

Council this week narrowly rejected the new garbage truck purchase in a 2-3 vote. Mozley and Councilman Ron Smith voted in favor. A new 2018 Peterbilt truck would cost $162,000, or $4,800 monthly under an annual lease.

Prior to the vote, Nestico recommended that council increase sanitation rates to offset the cost of a new truck, which was not included in the 2017 budget. Garbage rates for resident customers were increased at the end of 2015 to cover rising costs and salaries.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.