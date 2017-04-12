MAWC sewer tap-in fees to increase for new customers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fees to tap into sewer systems operated by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will increase for some property owners under revision of the utility's policy and procedures approved Wednesday.

Authority board members said the revised document will consolidate all fees and other guidelines for its more than 120,000 water customers and nearly 25,000 homes and business with sewer service.

Officials said the changes were necessitated by the authority's growth over the last two years, a span in which the utility bought sewer systems in Jeannette, Youngwood and Hempfield.

Water and sewer rates will remain unchanged but sewer tap-in fees were unified as part of the update, according to authority manager Michael Kukura.

New sewer customers now will pay a standard $1,800 tap-in fee, a price that represents an $800 increase for customers in Jeannette, Youngwood and Avonmore. Hempfield residents already paid $1,800 for sewer tap-ins.

Officials said they don't expect the increase to impact many customers.

“Where there is room for growth, they're already paying that fee,” Kukura said.

Officials said about 200 sewer tap-ins are made to the system in Hempfield each year. There were no new customers added to the sewer system last year in any of the other municipalities served by the authority.

Tap-in fees for new water customers throughout the authority's service area will remain unchanged, Kukura said.

Authority business manager Brian Hohman said the revisions approved Wednesday were the first updates of the water and sewer system's guidelines in more than a decade and since the utility dramatically increased it's profile to a regional operation.

Since the mid 2000s, the authority added customers through the purchase of sewer systems such as Hempfield and Jeannette. The authority originally was created in the 1940s to sell water to Westmoreland County residents.

It now operates in municipalities in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Armstrong and Indiana counties.

“It was time to give our policies and procedures a proper review and make sure it makes sense across all the areas we now serve,” Hohman said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.