Suspended Mt. Pleasant police officer seeks reduced bond in sex assault cases

Suspended part-time Mt. Pleasant police officer John Brown, charged with sexual assaults against six women, wants a Westmoreland County judge to reduce his bond so he can await his trials at home rather than in jail.

Defense attorneys Valerie Veltri and John Machen filed court documents Wednesday asking that Brown be allowed to post a nominal bond and be released.

State police arrested Brown, 44, of Mt. Lebanon and charged him this year with sex-related offenses in connection with allegations brought by five women in Allegheny, Beaver and Erie counties between March 2014 and October 2015.

Those charges were filed after Brown originally was arrested last year because another woman claimed he choked her when she resisted his sexual advances in late 2015 at a home he owns in Donegal Township.

Veltri and Machen said Brown, with the help of a “benefactor,” was able to post $150,000 on the original case in January 2016. He was free on bail when he was arrested in March on the new charges.

Brown is being held in Westmoreland County Prison on five separate bonds totalling $250,000.

“Defendant believes ... that bail set on these cases is meant to punish him as it is excessive, especially in light of the fact that he has been out of jail and that the new cases are older than his current case,” Veltri and Machen wrote.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani will hold a hearing April 21 on the bail request.

Brown is scheduled to appear April 27 before District Judge Denise Thiel in Ligonier on for preliminary hearings in the five cases filed in March.

