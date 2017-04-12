Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Suspended Mt. Pleasant police officer seeks reduced bond in sex assault cases
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Suspended part-time Mt. Pleasant police officer John Brown, charged with sexual assaults against six women, wants a Westmoreland County judge to reduce his bond so he can await his trials at home rather than in jail.

Defense attorneys Valerie Veltri and John Machen filed court documents Wednesday asking that Brown be allowed to post a nominal bond and be released.

State police arrested Brown, 44, of Mt. Lebanon and charged him this year with sex-related offenses in connection with allegations brought by five women in Allegheny, Beaver and Erie counties between March 2014 and October 2015.

Those charges were filed after Brown originally was arrested last year because another woman claimed he choked her when she resisted his sexual advances in late 2015 at a home he owns in Donegal Township.

Veltri and Machen said Brown, with the help of a “benefactor,” was able to post $150,000 on the original case in January 2016. He was free on bail when he was arrested in March on the new charges.

Brown is being held in Westmoreland County Prison on five separate bonds totalling $250,000.

“Defendant believes ... that bail set on these cases is meant to punish him as it is excessive, especially in light of the fact that he has been out of jail and that the new cases are older than his current case,” Veltri and Machen wrote.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani will hold a hearing April 21 on the bail request.

Brown is scheduled to appear April 27 before District Judge Denise Thiel in Ligonier on for preliminary hearings in the five cases filed in March.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.