Westmoreland

Pilot dies when antique plane crashes at Rostraver Airport

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emergency crews work on scene at a single engine aircraft crash at Rostraver Airport in Rostraver Township, Pa. on Wednesday April 12, 2017.
Emergency responders walk through a wooded area at Rostraver Airport where a plane went down on April 12, 2017. /Joe Napsha photo

A pilot died when a plane went down at Rostraver Airport as he practiced takeoffs Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

His identity has not been released by the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office. Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone arrived at the scene about an hour after the 2:40 p.m. crash.

Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which manages Rostraver Airport, said emergency responders are searching the wreckage to make sure only one passenger was aboard the aircraft.

Monzo said the pilot was practicing “takes and goes,” and made a hard left, then went over an embankment in a wooded area near the runway.

A “take and go” involves landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop, circling the airport and repeating the maneuver, allowing the pilot to practice many landings in a short time.

John Waltrowski, a pilot and airplane mechanic from Finleyville, Washington County, said he was at his hangar when the plane went down.

The initial calls for emergency responders were for a plane crash with heavy black smoke in the area, according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers.

Waltrowski said the antique Howard plane, which was built in the 1930s and ‘40s, had flown out of Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin earlier Wednesday.

Owned by the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, the single-wing aircraft had been refurbished recently and the pilot was test-flying it, Waltrowski said.

Federal Aviation Administration investigators were expected to arrive later Wednesday.

Monzo said he has worked for the airport authority since 1985, and about a dozen crashes have occurred at the Rostraver facility.

The last fatality at the airport was in October 2014, when an ultralight helicopter flown by David Charletta, 62, of Sewickley Township, crashed into a wooded ravine near the end of the runway.

The general aviation airport is located off Route 51 in Rostraver Township.

According to AirNav.com, 92 aircraft are based at the field, most of them single-engine planes. The facility averages 119 aircraft operations daily, 55 percent of them local planes.

