Greensburg Diocese holds second outdoor Mercy service

Allergies didn't stop Annette O'Donnell from going to church Sunday afternoon.

“We were called here, God called us and gave us the grace to come,” she said after the Greensburg Catholic Diocese's celebration of Divine Mercy. “The beauty of God's creation is all around us.”

Under a warm spring sun and slight cool breeze, more than 350 people gathered at St. Clair Park in Greensburg for the Eucharistic Service for Divine Mercy, which is held the Sunday after Easter. It was the second annual outdoor service there.

“We give thanks to God for this beautiful day,” Bishop Edward C. Malesic said. “It's a sign of his compassion for all of us.”

Malesic asked those gathered to “trust in Jesus” during his homily and spoke of forgiveness and treating others well.

“We need peace so desperately today for ourselves and for our world,” he said. “The world is anxious because it can't find peace.”

He noted the drastic change in weather from last year's inaugural event, which was chilly with a bitter wind.

Shannon Kocian recalled that cold day and was pleased Sunday to be sitting next to O'Donnell, her mother, on the bleachers outside the Robertshaw Amphitheater with temperatures in the mid-60s.

“I just think that if you take time for Jesus, he always refreshes your soul,” Kocian said.

Many sung hymns while wearing sunglasses and sandals. Bright green trees offered shade to young and old congregants who sat on the grassy hillside. Grass and blankets replaced church pew kneelers while the sound of sirens, birds chirping and motorcycles could be heard.

Friends Albert Froeschl and Carole Panza brought drinks in a cooler and stretched their legs on a blanket for the service. They had already attended Mass Sunday at Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin.

“It's nice to do an extra for ourselves and asking for the mercy of God,” Froeschl said.

That was the subject of a Sunday tweet from Pope Francis that Malesic read to start the service: “God's mercy is forever; it never ends, it never runs out, it never gives up when faced with closed doors, and it never tires,” Malesic said, reading the pope's Twitter message from his smartphone after assuring the crowd that he wasn't checking his e-mail.

