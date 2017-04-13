Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Rostraver Airport reopens after deadly plane crash
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
The 1940s Howard plane that crashed Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Rostraver Airport.

The Rostraver Airport reopened Thursday morning following a plane crash that killed the president of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics.

Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates the Rostraver Airport, said most of the airport reopened at 8 a.m. Thursday.

It had been closed since about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a vintage single-engine Howard airplane piloted by John Graham III lost control, crashed into the woods south of the runway and caught fire.

Monzo said part of the taxiway near where the plane went into the woods reopened late Thursday morning. Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were still on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Graham, 42, of Jefferson Hills had flown the airplane from Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, where the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is based, and was practicing “touch and go” landings at Rostraver before the crash occurred.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics provides training in aircraft maintenance and electronics, and also has programs for commercial drivers and heavy equipment operators. Graham had been president and CEO of the institute since 2005, a position formerly held by his father and grandfather dating back to the late 1940s. No one answered calls at the school Thursday morning.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

