Latrobe high school sex assault details revealed by police, attorney

Two sides in a sexual assault case offer differing accounts about what transpired between defendant and victim inside Greater Latrobe High School's auditorium.

Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, of Ligonier Township, is accused of having sex with a female student, 14, in the auditorium — while others were present — sometime in October. Carroll, who was a Greater Latrobe student at the time, faces statutory sexual assault and terroristic threats charges, following his surrender to police on Wednesday.

The victim told police she was raped by Carroll, according to court records.

Police found a different story after they obtained by search warrant the transcript of a 64-minute call Carroll placed to a suicide prevention line on Feb. 11.

Carroll told the suicide prevention line that he and the victim had consensual sex, but the victim later threatened to tell others she was raped, according to court records.

“It's important to note that the allegations involve a consensual sexual interaction, and not forcible rape,” Latrobe-based defense attorney Mike Ferguson said.

The district attorney's office did not respond to requests for comment.

Carroll is charged with second-degree statutory sexual assault, defined in state law as an act of sexual intercourse between an individual and a victim, who is both younger than 16 and four years younger than the individual.The victim told investigators she met Carroll at a high school football game, according to court records. About two weeks later, on an unspecified day in October, Carroll texted her on the social media app Snapchat and asked her to meet him in the auditorium. She said ‘no' when he asked her to have sex, police said.

The pair was between auditorium seats during the alleged encounter. The victim said others were on the stage in the auditorium at the time. They did not hear her crying, she told police.

Ferguson said he believes there are “significant factual issues” in the victim's statements, “which merit close analysis to assess the believability and credibility of the statements attributed to her in the affidavit of probable cause.”

Carroll also faces a terroristic threats charge. Court records state Carroll, during his call to the suicide prevention hot line, said he was thinking about killing himself or the victim. He also talked about wanting to take a gun to school and “kill her and everyone else out of anger.” He said he did not have access to guns and had no plans to buy one.

Ferguson said his client did the right thing by calling the hot line “as opposed to taking any inappropriate action.”

District officials and board members either did not respond to requests for comment or said they didn't know enough about the case to comment.

Carroll no longer attends the Unity Township school and is finishing his graduation requirements online after coming to a voluntary agreement with school officials, Ferguson said. He was freed on unsecured bond following an arraignment in district court Wednesday. He's scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 15, court records state.

Ferguson said he and Greensburg-based co-counsel Timothy Andrews will conduct their own investigation and interviews as they review the allegations and evidence set forth in court records.

Ferguson said Carroll has “a form of autism.”

“And we will be looking at what, if any, role that fact may play in the case going forward,” he said.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.