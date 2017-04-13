Charges against Jeannette men dropped again in home invasion, shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Attempted homicide and conspiracy charges were dismissed for the third time Thursday against two Jeannette men in connection with a shooting last year that wounded a Greensburg man.

Senior District Judge James Falcon ruled again that prosecutors didn't show enough evidence to send to trial the charges against Daishawn Rahiem Stikkel, 23, and Nathan Terrell Childs, 22. Falcon said prosecutors would have had to present new evidence to have the charges stick.

“In the light of what we heard today, I don't think they have, and I'm going to again dismiss the charges,” Falcon said at the conclusion of a brief hearing.

It was the same decision that he made at preliminary hearings for the men on Feb. 2 and March 9. Both suspects still face aggravated assault and related charges in the March 12, 2016, shooting of Iszac Dallar, 27, in his Highland Avenue apartment.

Greensburg Detective Charles Irvin testified Thursday that one of the bullet holes in the wall of Dallar's apartment was 58 inches from the floor. A photo presented as evidence showed five bullet holes in the wall. Shell casings were found at the scene, Irvin said.

But under cross-examination, Irvin testified that he could not say when those bullet holes were made, who fired the shots or from what distance.

“Any way to tell the time of day those were fired?” asked Lyle Dresbold, Childs' attorney.

“No,” Irvin replied.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan argued that the height of the bullet holes shows the shooters intended to kill their target. Dallar was shot in the left hip and knee.

“The shooters, the defendants in this case, are exhibiting a joint and cohesive effort ... solely to kill this man by putting bullets at or past his head,” Flanigan said.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors presented no additional evidence for Falcon to consider.

“The commonwealth didn't add anything new that would make this honorable court change their mind,” attorney Duke George argued.

“It's almost unbelievable that we're here today having heard that witness,” Dresbold argued.

Prosecution witnesses, including Dallar, previously testified about the shooting and text messages purportedly sent by Stikkel to an ex-girlfriend that were threatening toward Dallar. Defense attorneys questioned the authenticity of the messages.

Police believe the pair broke into the apartment and shot Dallar in retaliation for his alleged assault of Stikkel's aunt, who is the mother of Childs' child. They allegedly went to Dallar's home to retrieve marijuana that belonged to the woman, according to a police affidavit.

Dallar testified on Feb. 2 that he didn't immediately identify them to police because he feared retribution.

Stikkel and Childs remain in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail each.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.