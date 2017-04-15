Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe schools look to save $250K with retirements
Jeff Himler | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Greater Latrobe School Board is expected Tuesday to accept resignations from eight veteran faculty members that could reduce annual wage expenses by more than $250,000.

Business manager Dan Watson said that amount of savings is expected if the district replaces all eight — music instructors David Cremonese and Debra King, art teacher Janet Baumgardner, physics teacher Kathleen Kniff, elementary teacher Anita Pohland, Sharon Argenta, who teaches health and physical education, and school nurses Shirley Hryckowian and Denise Lordi — with faculty having less seniority.

“We're going to be able to reset our costs for salary and benefits,” Watson said. He noted those costs could be reduced further if any of the positions can be eliminated through attrition, a possibility the district is considering as it looks at staffing needs for 2017-18.

The board's finance committee learned this month that total general fund expenditures could increase by $926,642, or about 1.7 percent, as part of a tentative 2017-18 budget of roughly $55.7 million. Wages are projected to increase by $392,144, accounting for the eight retirements with no attrition.

Watson said it's too soon to predict if the district property tax rate of 79 mills might change next year, but he noted any increase would not exceed the maximum 2.53 mills set through a state-determined index. The board is expected to vote on a tentative spending plan in May.

Tuesday's agenda includes a revision to the district's early retirement incentive — allowing it to be offered to the eight pending retirees, down from the previous minimum of 10 retirees with at least 17 years of service at the district and 20 years of service in Pennsylvania. The incentive covers medical premiums for up to eight years or until the retiree becomes eligible for Medicare, whichever is earlier.

With total 2017-18 revenues projected to fall short of spending by more than $600,000, the district plans to dip into its fund balance to cover about $925,000 in expenses for curriculum, special education, technology, debt service and digital signage items.

School board President Dr. Rhonda Laughlin said the district believes it will receive about $20 million in state revenue to help support the 2017-18 budget. But, she noted, about 45 percent of that must be spent on specific areas — $3.8 million toward Greater Latrobe's $7.6 million obligation to the Public School Employees' Retirement System, about $1 million toward the district's $1.8 million in Social Security taxes and $750,000 in gambling revenue that offsets tax relief provided to district property owners through the Farmstead/Homestead program.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

