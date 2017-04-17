Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Delmont Library receives grant for butterfly garden
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | Trib Total Media
Delmont library officials recently received a grant to build a butterfly garden. They are seeking volunteers to help till and plant the garden later this month.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Audrey Moy of Delmont, delicately handles a monarch butterfly during a monarch butterfly release at the Greensburg Garden Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. Delmont library officials have received a grant to build a butterfly garden.

Updated 29 minutes ago

When Delmont Library officials decide to “go green,” they go all in.

In addition to plans for a new building with eco-friendly features, more than a dozen herb varieties are growing along a sunny row of windows, and library staff recently secured a $2,500 grant to fund an outdoor butterfly garden.

Librarian Denni Grassel seeks volunteers to help till the garden at the end of the month and also to adopt Monarch butterfly caterpillars that will populate it.

“We need some ‘Delmont diggers,'” Grassel said.

The garden will be built in the grassy lot behind the borough building parking lot on School Street.

“We want it to be seen by everyone who comes and parks,” Grassel said.

The grant came from the Michael J. and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Fund of the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County, which has provided gardening grants for eight libraries throughout the county.

“Aimee and Michael have always had a special place in their hearts for the libraries of Westmoreland County,” said foundation executive director Phil Koch. “Over the years, they've funded all of the libraries in different ways. This time around they really wanted to focus their giving by encouraging libraries to start gardens or gardening programs.”

Nancy Barna of Delmont and Diane Resnick of Salem are helping Grassel coordinate the project.

“I think this will really give kids in the neighborhood a passion for nature,” Barna said.

Grassel said that was her goal.

“We want to pass that passion on to the kids and give them a love and appreciation for nature,” she said.

Caterpillars will be bought in June. By July, they will become Monarch butterflies, frequenting the 32 varieties of flower planned for the 20-by-18-foot garden.

“There will be butterfly bushes, echinacea, milkweed, blazing star wildflowers, columbines and asters,” Barna said.

Twenty-five families already have signed up to adopt a caterpillar. Grassel hopes to get up to 100.

“We're very excited about it,” she said.

To volunteer, call the library at 724-468-5329.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

