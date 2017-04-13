Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg woman ordered to repay employer more than $90K says she can't afford it
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday said he will consider reducing monthly restitution payments required from a Greensburg woman who said she can no longer afford to repay more than $90,000 she still owes her former employer, from whom she stole cash over several years.

Lynne Rain, 69, said the $250 monthly payments she must make is nearly a third of her income and asked Senior Judge John Driscoll to alter the sentence imposed by another judge in 2013.

Rain pleaded no contest to charges that she stole $103,000 over a four-year period from All Star Therapies and All Serve Therapies in Penn Township, where she worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper.

Despite calls from her former bosses and county prosecutors, Judge Debra Pezze sentenced Rain to five years of probation and ordered her to pay $250 monthly as restitution. Pezze died last year, and Driscoll is overseeing a portion of her case load until a new judge is elected this year.

Driscoll noted Thursday that Rain's sentence means she will not finish paying restitution until age 103.

“It was an unrealistic plea bargain. It looks like this case will never close; the wounds will never heal,” Driscoll said.

Police said that between 2006 and 2009, Rain stole more than $76,000 by paying herself twice through direct deposit and direct-payment checks. In addition, Rain was accused of writing unauthorized company checks to herself for nearly $27,000.

Business owner Dan Wukich Jr. told Driscoll he never supported the sentence Rain was given and again said he wanted her to serve time in jail.

Despite her financial struggles, Rain has repaid $12,000. Court records show she has not missed a monthly payment.

Hammers said she will seek to have Rain's probation revoked should she miss any future payments.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

