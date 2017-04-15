Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Irwin rejects shared police services plan
Joe Napsha | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Manor and Irwin police departments will continue to operate separately after Irwin officials rejected the possibility of conducting a more thorough analysis into combining the forces into a regional operation.

“I don't know if it is really beneficial to either borough,” Irwin Chief Roger Pivirotto said.

A state study found the towns could save $90,000 a year with a regional police force, but that savings would be realized at the expense of reducing police coverage, he said.

While additional officers could be assigned on weekends, reducing costs by cutting the number of officers working in each community to one per shift is not good, Pivirotto said.

“We're not looking to make a cut-rate police store,” he said.

The study conducted through the Governor's Center for Local Government Services was the first phase of regionalizing the police services. A second phase would have involved forming committees to delve deeper into a regionalization plan.

Establishing a regional force would be “kind of like putting together a police department,” Pivirotto said. There would be one police chief and one station, most likely in Manor, Pivirotto said. A decision would have to be made on how to divide the department costs, whether it is done by population or road miles or some other basis, Pivirotto said.

Irwin Council last week unanimously opposed looking further into the issue.

“I did not see the little bit of savings worth the commotion you would cause,” council President John Cassandro said.

Councilman Brian Rasel said he did not see any benefit for public safety, while Councilwoman Deborah Kelly said Irwin would not have its own force if it regionalizes the service.

Manor police Chief George Valmassoni said there was uncertainty about a regional force and “people were not excited about it.”

Valmassoni presented council with the study in March, but no action was taken on the issue, said Joseph Lapia, Manor Borough manager.

The state has more than 35 regional police departments representing more than 125 municipalities in Pennsylvania. Most regional police departments were created to strengthen existing police services in the areas of administration, supervision, training, investigation, patrol and specialty services, according to the local government services center.

Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township did move to the second phase of the regional police study process in September 2015, but the departments remain separate.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

