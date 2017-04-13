Driver's sneeze in Ligonier Twp. lands box truck over hill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured when a box truck collided with a car and rolled onto its side about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 30 in Ligonier Township.

The truck crashed into the guide rail along the right lane of Route 30 eastbound before coming to rest down an embankment about 100 yards east of Two Mile Run Road.

Eastbound traffic was restricted to the left lane as emergency crews responded and arrangements were made to remove the truck.

Township Police Chief Mike Matrunics said the driver indicated he lost control of the truck when he sneezed and attempted to correct his course when the truck strayed off the right side of the road. The truck veered back onto the highway and struck a BMW traveling east in the left lane.

He said the driver then “lost complete control” of the truck, which struck the guide rail and landed on its side.

According to Matrunics, the truck was delivering bread for Klosterman Baking Company in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was headed to the University of Pittsburgh's Johnstown campus.

Matrunics said the car could be driven from the scene after the minor collision.

The drivers' names weren't immediately available from police.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.