2017 likely to be final year for Christmas in Salem Crossroads

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the annual Christmas in Salem Crossroads pilgrimage.

It also marks what will likely be the event's final year, according to board secretary Bryan Kardell.

“I don't want to see it end,” said Kardell, a Salem resident who started out as a member of the crew that ran lights and sound for the annual pilgrimage, held in Delmont. “But without the local support and volunteers, it sort of has to end.”

Shields Farm was transformed each year as actors staged live vignettes of the prophecy, Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem, the three wise men and other scenes from the Christmas story.

The event takes about 70 volunteers to run properly and smoothly, Kardell said.

“We've been getting about 50, so we had to make some cuts every year,” he said. “Last year, there was an entire scene we didn't use because we didn't have the volunteers who were part of it.”

In past years, the pilgrimage has donated profits to different organizations, a practice that is no longer feasible, Kardell said.

“We've cut expenses by about 20 percent because we were going into the red,” he said. “We have money from last year. But if we make all the repairs necessary to keep things going, we'll be broke again. So if we don't have a successful year, then there's just nothing left.”

This year's pilgrimage will be Dec. 1-3. For more information, go to ChristmasInSalemCrossroads.org .

