Westmoreland

Road closures ahead for Iwaniec race at St. Vincent College

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 14, 2017, 6:09 p.m.

Unity Township supervisors have approved road closures for the Eighth Annual TakeOff 5K/10K Race April 22 at St. Vincent College.

From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Brouwers Drive will be closed between Beatty County Road and St. Vincent Drive and Wimmerton Boulevard will be closed between Black Hills and Brouwers drives.

The event, which includes a 1-mile fun walk, begins at 9:15 a.m., following children's races at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at the college's Fred Rogers Center.

The race honors state police Trooper Kenton Iwaniec, a Westmoreland County native who was killed in 2008 when an impaired driver struck his vehicle as he was heading home from his shift. Profits from the event are used to purchase breathalyzers for state police and other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania.

Details: 724-593-2520 or trooperiwaniec@hotmail.com.

